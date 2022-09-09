Kick-off to Greater Moorhead Days

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The annual fall celebration in the city of Moorhead is underway. Greater Moorhead Days kicked off with a family fun night at Gooseberry Park on Thursday.

The Greater Moorhead Days parade is happening at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9. The parade route will go north on 20th Street from 28th Avenue South to 14th Avenue South. This year’s parade theme is “Rock-n-roll through Moorhead.”

Greater Moorhead Days runs September 8 through September 17 with activities happening nearly every day. View a list of events below or learn more on the city’s website.

Saturday, September 10:

11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Half-off Canoe and Kayak Rentals at Hjemkomst Landing: Rent one of the single or tandem kayaks, or a canoe for just $5/hour per vessel. All rentals are on a first come, first served basis. Rentals include paddles and a life jacket that must be worn at all times.

3:00-4:30 p.m. FM Kicks Band Concert at Memorial Park: This free concert will showcase talented musicians spanning the genres of jazz, funk, blues and Latin. Games and crafts will be available for kids.

Sunday, September 11:

12:00-4:00 p.m. Urban Wilderness River Paddling Excursion at Dike East Park: All skill levels welcome. Arrive at Dike East Park at 12 pm to check in and load onto the shuttle heading to River Oaks Park. The session will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the basics of canoeing and kayaking. $10/person if you own your own vessel; $15/person for canoe/kayak rental.

Monday, September 12:

Medallion Hunt begins Monday, September 12 at 8:00 a.m. Four medallions will be hidden within city limits on public land. Clues will be announced daily on Big 98.7, Bob 95FM, and 107.9 The Fox. Follow the clues for fantastic prizes including a grand prize of $1,000 in gift cards from Hornbacher’s. Clue boards will be updated daily at greatermoorheaddays.com.

4:30-7:00 p.m. Midco Kids Fest at Bluestem Center for the Arts: Free family fun with inflatable games, kite-flying, music, carriage rides, a petting zoo and more. Food will be available for purchase.

Tuesday, September 13:

3:00-7:00 p.m. Moorhead Farmers Market at the Hjemkomst Center Parking Lot: Find fresh produce, meats, flowers, baked goods, honey and much more. Our PoP Club provides kids 4-12 and adults 55+ a $2 token each week to spend on produce. Double tokens on September 13 and live music from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Bring donations to the Affinity Plus Spuds Closet Winter Clothing Drive 4-7 pm, and receive a tote and coupon(s) to spend at the September 13 market.

Thursday, September 15:

5:00-7:00 p.m. Trails at Stonemill Park Carnival: Bring your family and friends to the Trails at Stonemill Park Carnival for an evening of carnival games, balloon twisting and a magic show by Jeffrey Salveson. Admission is free.

Saturday, September 17:

9:00 a.m. Red River Run at M.B. Johnson Park: The 48th Annual Red River Run, hosted by the Lake Agassiz Pacers.

1:00-4:00 p.m. Bridge Bash at Viking Ship Park: An event to welcome college students to Moorhead. Live music, food trucks, activities, free canoe and kayak rental at Hjemkomst Landing, and local businesses sharing what they offer to students.

