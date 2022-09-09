Human Trafficking in North Dakota, more prevalent than you might think

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a reputation of being rural, quiet and safe. But the reality is there are many ugly things that happen, sometimes right before our eyes.

Assuming human trafficking only happens in large cities, other states or across the globe can be a grave mistake. Human trafficking has been identified in communities in all four corners of North Dakota. Since the inception of the Human Trafficking Task Force in 2015, the agency has served 650 victims of human trafficking, most of whom are adults. Of that population 80% are from North Dakota.

“We are seeing North Dakota residents being trafficked and I think that’s really important for people to know. This is absolutely happening in your community, people are being recruited in your community, and there’s demand. People are buying sex in your community or exploiting individuals through work,” said the director of the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force, Emily Schwartz.

To help bring light to a problem that IS HIDDEN in the shadows, the Task Force is hosting an event to raise awareness. This is something that Piper is very passionate about. “So, I’ve been doing some educational things lately with the Task Force. We speak to EMS providers, so far I’ve done that a couple times, to try to get awareness,” said Piper.

The event on September 10 will feature art, written word and other pieces from survivors of sexual and labor trafficking. There will also be live music, food and a cash bar. Tickets are available at ndhttf.org.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.