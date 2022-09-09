Contests
Grand Forks PD: Woman charged after attempted kidnapping

Grand Forks Police logo(Grand Forks Police Department)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. reported that a woman was charged after attempting to kidnap a child in the downtown area. The incident happened on September 4, and GFPD said the woman appeared to be having a mental health crisis.

A woman and her child were downtown when they were approached by the suspect. She tried to grab the child but the mother fought her off and used pepper spray on her. GFPD were called and the suspect was found later and taken to the hospital. She was given a mental health evaluation and treated for exposure to pepper spray.

Charges were sent to the state’s attorney’s office for attempted kidnapping and is still an open investigation.

