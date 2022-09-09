City of Fargo to make changes to Growth Plan

Contests
(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo city leaders met Thursday afternoon to discuss the Growth Plan for the city.

City leaders say the original plan, which was drafted up in 2007, is outdated. They add the city grew at a much more rapid rate than initially expected.

While they didn’t reveal details of what a new plan would look like, they did set a goal of what it should achieve.

They touched on the need for more affordable housing, more commercial business to the south and the possibility of growth up north.

“I know in the south side we have areas where we probably should have put commercial,” Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says. “If people want to get out and get milk or a loaf of bread, they drive two miles. Is that really smart growth with the energy issues we have now? I will focus in on what is smart growth in the new world?”

City leaders hope to submit a proposal by the end of Oct.

