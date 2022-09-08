West Fargo Army veteran creates caps for other veterans

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 87-year-old West Fargo Army veteran is giving back.

“They call me the “Cap Man,” said Gary Johnson.

Johnson dedicated his life to serving in the US Army.

Between 1951 and 1956, that journey has taken him to many places and through many experiences.

“We had a lot of interesting times,” Gary said.

Despite suffering a stroke, he is continuing to serve his country by giving back to fellow veterans.

“It’s a veteran-to-veteran thing. It makes me feel good,” Johnson said.

He spends his spare time making hats for other veterans to wear proudly.

All come with special patches and embellishments.

“I needed something to do,” said Johnson. ”It keeps me busy.”

Gary has been making these hats since 2018 and has donated more than 500 caps to his beloved comrades receiving care at the Fargo VA Health Care System and vets visiting the Fargo Air Museum.

He’s even kept a few to commemorate his time in the service.

“My whole Army life,” Johnson said. “First, I was in the US Army and then during the Cold War.”

Gary says he enjoys telling a story with each cap.

“Fun. Really fun. It’s a joy to me and for them,” he said ”Everybody, they’re very happy that they got a cap.”

With every cap he makes, Gary says it’s a way to also show his comrades that they will never be forgotten.

“Don’t forget ever who they are. They are all brothers. Army, Navy, Air Guard, Marine, they are all brothers.” he said.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.