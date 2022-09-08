Stutsman County Departments call for wage increase

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Several representatives of different Stutsman County Departments approached the Stutsman County Commission Tuesday to request the higher wage increase that was included in the preliminary budget.

Emergency Manager Andrew Kirking informed the commission that he just had another resignation and is currently in “uncharted territory” with staff. Kirking informed the commission he would be paying mandatory overtime of 16 hours minimum to his 8 employees in the dispatch center.

Kirking says he’s continuing to try to hire, but work to keep his current staff on hand. He says it takes approximately 8 weeks of training and $7000 of cost before someone can start taking calls in dispatch.

Josh Greeney, a supervisor for Stutsman County Dispatch, read a letter to the commission that was created by the entire staff.

Greeney added that there has been over 18,000 calls for service in 2022 so far, adding that the departments that utilize the center will fail if dispatch can’t be staffed. Jim Wentland, County Road Superintendent, also shared some concerns with his department as far as personnel shortages.

He says he’s had to take people from other departments to complete tasks including gravel.

Deputy Jail Administrator Ryan Deleon added his department’s concerns, reporting that overtime pay is on pace to put them over budget by more than $12,000 this year. He says they’ve been fully staffed only two days in the last two years.

He pointed out some of the conditions his staff goes through on a daily basis that adds to the difficulty of finding employees. Deleon gave his support of increasing county wages by the originally motioned 10.6% in the preliminary 2023 budget.

Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the departments all came to this consensus on their own.

The next budget hearing will be Oct. 6 at 4:30 PM at the Stutsman County Courthouse.

