New design and location for Red River Valley Fair corn maze

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair just announced a new design and location for the “Lost in the Valley” corn maze this fall.

The maze is 22 acres and split into three phases so you don’t have to conquer the whole maze at once, if you don’t want to.

The new location is just south of the fair grandstand area, which staff say will allow more space for fall activities.

