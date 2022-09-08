More than $10,000 raised for family of one of those found dead in Towner County murder-suicide

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Justin Bracken, was one of the four people found dead in the August 29 murder-suicide at a wheat field in Towner County.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $10,000 for Justin’s fiance Paige Dykstra and their children.

According to the post, Dykstra is expected to give birth to Justin’s child in March 2023.

“Justin was a wonderful father and fiancé, and he is so greatly missed by many people,” stated in the GoFundMe post.

Justin’s father Robert Bracken, uncle Richard Bracken, and farm owner Doug Dulmage were also found dead on that tragic day.

