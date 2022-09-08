Moorhead Police detain four following alleged shooting, chase

Contests
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Four people are detained following an alleged shooting, high-speed chase and search that ended in Moorhead.

Moorhead Police say they were notified of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Fargo around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Officers say they found the vehicle in question along I-94 in Moorhead and tried to pull it over, but the car started going faster than 100 mph.

Eventually, police say the vehicle got off on the Main Ave. exit and crashed. Everyone in the car then ran.

A large perimeter was then set up around that area, and near the 34th St. exit. A portion of I-94 was even shut down as authorities tried to deal with the situation.

A canine track then found three loaded guns and a backpack containing marijuana. The police dog then found four people hiding in a culvert near the 34th St. interchange.

All four people were then detained. Only one is being identified as 18-year-old Daniel Cisse of Fargo. He’s arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle.

No other information about the situation is being released at this time.

