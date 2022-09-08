Lamoureux Twins to be enshrined into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (UND Athletics) - Former North Dakota women’s hockey standouts Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando are part of the five members of the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class, as announced by USA Hockey on Thursday.

“These five individuals have had a tremendously positive impact on hockey in America,” said Mike Trimboli, president of USA Hockey. “They have all made countless contributions to the game throughout their impressive careers and their impact will be felt for years to come. We look forward to honoring them as the 50th class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in November.”

Lamoureux-Davidson played three seasons at North Dakota from 2010-13, helping usher in an era of unprecedented success for the program alongside her twin sister. The Grand Forks, N.D., native set the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s all-time scoring record by tallying 285 over her four years of collegiate hockey, amassing 285 career points to sit third in college hockey history. Among her many accolades, she was recognized as a top-3 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award in 2012 and was also a top-10 finalist in 2013.

Lamoureux-Morando also skated in three campaigns for North Dakota in 2010-13, spending time at both forward and defense. She finished her four-year collegiate career with 265 points (113 goals, 152 assists) in 149 games, tied for fifth all-time in NCAA history. Among her numerous accolades, Lamoureux-Morando was a three-time All-American (2009, 2012, 2013), and is the only player in NCAA history to earn All-America honors at two different positions in a career, including twice on defense and once as a forward. She was also a two-time top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award (2009, 2012).

As a duo, the pairing helped North Dakota reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history in 2012 before appearing again the next season, dropping a 3-2 defeat to No. 1 Minnesota in triple overtime. UND reached the WCHA Final Faceoff in all three years, including a title game appearance in 2013.

On the international stage, the pair combined to help the United States capture its first Olympic gold medal in women’s ice hockey since 1998 with a thrilling and memorable game at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Lamoureux-Morando tied the game in the third period before Lamoureux-Davidson put the Americans in front for good with her shootout goal. It was the third straight medal in the Olympic Games for the pair, having earned the silver in 2010 and 2014.

The two won six golds at the IIHF Women’s World Championships (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017) and one silver medal (2012) in seven appearances. They combined for over 280 career international points.

The 50th anniversary U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration, which will include the formal enshrinement of the Class of 2022 and also include the presentation of the NHL’s Lester Patrick Trophy, will be held November 30, 2022, at the RiverCentre in St. Paul, Minnesota.

