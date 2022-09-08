Fall color finder launches in Minnesota

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Explore Minnesota and Minnesota State Parks and Trails are again teaming up to provide weekly fall color updates, starting on Thursday, September 8.

The idea is to plan your fall trips across Minnesota to coincide with the most scenic backdrops and photo opportunities. Staff at Minnesota’s 75 state parks and recreation areas submit the fall color progress reports that populate the online fall color finder.

“Fall color this year should be as stunning as we have come to expect if there are sunny days and chilly but not freezing nights,” said Val Cervenka, the forest health program consultant in the DNR’s Forestry Division. “Temperature and soil moisture together affect fall color. Mild summer drought can increase the fall color display, but warm fall weather can decrease its brilliance. It’s good to keep in mind that local weather conditions will affect local fall color.”

The wave of peak fall color typically washes across Minnesota from mid-September to mid-October.

You can sign up for a weekly e-newsletter highlighting where to find peak fall color at Minnesota State Parks and Trails, featuring recent photos submitted by park staff and visitors. You can also call 888-646-6367 for updates.

