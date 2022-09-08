Cooler with Showers Tonight - Friday A.M.

It has been a cloudy and hazy day as a cold front is advancing through the Valley. There have been some light showers as well for some. High temperatures peaked early to the northwest with temps only reaching the low 70s before the cold front moved through and kept them from rising much more. Ahead of the front out on Lakes Country of Minnesota, temperatures have warmed into the mid and upper 80s! There has been wildfire smoke and haze as well - some of which has mixed to the surface. Can you smell it?

TONIGHT - FRIDAY: The cold front will continue to pass through and exit to the south and east tonight. Rain showers will continue and move into the southern Valley later tonight. There may be some thunder at times as well! Severe weather is not expected. A few of those rain showers stick around into Friday morning south and east. Tomorrow will also be a much cooler day for all of us across the region! Morning lows will actually be seasonal in the 50s, but highs will be widespread in the 60s with partly cloudy skies and a light NW breeze. Skies won’t be quite as hazy and there will be less smoke at the surface for Friday.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Another high pressure system will arrive over the valley. Saturday will start cool and crisp in the 40s for most under clear skies, and even a couple of low 50s. We won’t get too warm and will only reach into the upper 60s to low 70s for most of the valley. However, we can expect decreasing clouds through our day. Sunday will be a bit warmer with the temperatures in the mid 70s, but will be another cold start in those 40s!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Next week will begin much like the weekend. Conditions will be delightful with temps in the morning hours starting in the 40s and sunny skies. Highs start to warm back up starting Monday as highs warm into the 70s. Tuesday is again very similar with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s with a few more clouds.

WEDNESDAY: Next Wednesday could bring another shot of rain in to the area. However, it will only include a chance of passing spotty showers. As a result, most will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. We will start out the day with lows in the 50s for most and upper 40s for some in the west. By the afternoon, we will see temperatures in the 70s with some highs in the 80s possible for our southern counties.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Scattered showers early. Mostly cloudy. Low: 56. High: 68.

SATURDAY: Crisp morning. Turning sunny. Low: 48. High: 70.

SUNDAY: Chilly morning. Sunny and comfortable afternoon. Low: 45. High: 72.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 47. High: 75.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Low: 49. High: 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Low: 54. High: 77.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 55. High: 76.

