As companies face staffing shortages, more eye “inflation bonuses”

"Now Hiring" sign at Kroll's Diner
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With inflation still hovering at its 40-year high, we’re seeing more and more employers offering an “inflation bonus”.

Jamie Tate, the Operations Manager of Sandy’s Donuts, has been taking shifts as a cashier due to the lack of staff. Sandy’s is hiring, and they’ve raised their pay; but they’re not alone. Business all across the F-M area are desperate to find employees.

“All of us employers are fighting over the same group of people,” Tate tells Valley News Live.

Despite raising pay, and now offering 401ks, Kroll’s Diner has been forced to cut hours to deal with the lack of staffing. They used to be open 24/7. They now close at 5 PM.

“30 years I’ve been here and I’ve never seen a lack of employees for a restaurant,” says Kroll’s Kitchen Manager Jason Kimble.

The Fargo Parks District is using an inflation bonus to compete. You can read more on that here.

Executive Director Dave Leker tells Valley News Live: “We compete against a lot of people. It’s tough times right now with unprecedented inflation. We want to do something for the staff to help them get through this year. I think this was a way to help them do that.”

He also says they plan to offer bonuses for part-time and seasonal staff as part of the next budget cycle. The Fargo Parks Commissioners came up with the idea for the inflation bonuses; but in Stutsman County, it’s the employees pushing for the move. They presented a letter to the city commission this week, asking for higher wages.

Lowe’s is among other employers offering an inflation bonus. Those are set to be paid out Friday.

