City leaders clear up “misunderstanding” about new Roers agreement on Newman Project

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo city leaders are clearing up “misunderstanding” of how the Roers agreement with the city differs from the original on the Newman Project.

City officials posted on Facebook on Wednesday addressing the “misunderstanding.”

The Newman Project involved the construction of the Newman Center and seven townhomes in the Roosevelt neighborhood.

In the initial agreement, Roers was required to build the townhomes by the end of 2021.

A renewal plan was also adopted by The City for the Tax Increment Financing.

The developer did not follow through with meeting the December deadline causing the city to issue a Notice of Default in June.

Roers has said unavoidable delays had contributed to the incompletion of the townhomes.

The developer has now committed to completing the project by May 31, 2023.

