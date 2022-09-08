Contests
Animal shelters across the state hold virtual fundraiser

By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seventeen animal shelters across the state are coming together for a virtual fundraiser to help animals in need. North Dakota Race for Rescues is a virtual 5k equivalent event that participants can complete any time anywhere.

You can run, walk, bike, swim, kayak or other forms of exercise to complete the event. Registration is $30 per person and no proof of time or distance is necessary. The money raised will be split between the animal shelters which includes Central Dakota Humane Society. The fundraiser hopes to bring awareness for stray, abandoned and injured dogs.

“North Dakota has been crazy with abandoned stray animals, every rescue every shelter in the state is just overwhelmed they are trying to help and care for. So we are working really hard to try and raise money and awareness and make sure people get out there and help all the rescues,” said Cameo Skager Central Dakota Humane Society development director.

The event runs through September 24 and you can sign up by going to the CDHS website at cdhs.net.

