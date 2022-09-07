Valley City Superintendent responds amid former coach’s charges of luring minor

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson issued a statement regarding charges that have been filed against Davy Zinke, a former substitute teacher and coach in the school district.

In a news release, Johnson told told parents, staff members and students that if you have any related concerns or information, we ask that you contact us at 701-845-0483 or the Valley City Police Department at 701-845-3110.

Johnson said school counselors, administration, and School Resource Officer (SRO) Sean Hagen will continue to be available as needed if students and/or parents have any additional concerns or information for the school district concerning this case or future incidents like this case.

Zinke is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on October 11th. To view our previous reporting on the case, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.