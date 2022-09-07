North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox.

“Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the recent passing of one of our Soldiers over the weekend,” said Dohrmann. “We will always honor and remember Cody’s commitment to our organization, state and nation. On behalf of all of the men and women of the North Dakota National Guard, I offer our sincere condolences and sympathy to his wife, Samantha, as well as Cody’ entire family and friends during this time of grief.”

Cox, 30, who passed away on September 4, enlisted in the North Dakota Army National Guard in 2011 as a LAN manager with the Fargo-based 426th Signal Company. He was promoted to staff sergeant April 22, 2022 and was assigned as the secure communications manager for the 141st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.

He was also a full-time North Dakota National Guard employee in Fargo working as a network help desk technician. His wife is also a member of the North Dakota National Guard. Dohrmann said Cox died of natural causes.

His military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Reserve Commendation Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (3 awards), National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal; Armed Forces Reserve Medal; NCO Professional Development Ribbon (2 awards); Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon; Army Service Ribbon; North Dakota National Guard Recruiting Ribbon; North Dakota Emergency Service Ribbon (2 awards); North Dakota Service Ribbon (2 awards); and the North Dakota Basic Combat Training Ribbon.

Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. The funeral for Cox is planned at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Moorhead. Burial will be at Salem Cemetery in Briarwood, ND.

