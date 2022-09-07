Contests
ND wins lawsuit against oil company: could mean millions for public schools

Drilling for oil
Drilling for oil(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There could soon be more money available for North Dakota’s public schools.

The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled in favor of the state in a years-long lawsuit against an oil company over old royalty payments. The court unanimously determined the Department of Trust Lands should receive repayment from Newfield Exploration for deductions the company took out from gas royalty bills after mining state-owned minerals. The money from the settlement would go to the state’s fund for public education.

“We’re hoping, with the legal clarity this provides, that the other oil and gas operators out there that we’re working with that have similar issues, we’re hoping that this provides legal clarity so that we can reach settlements with them,” said Joseph Heringer, state land commissioner.

Heringer said he believes this could be a precedent-setting ruling and could mean $6 million to $8 million for the State Land Trust Fund. He also said the Department of Trust Lands has already reached financial settlements with a number of companies that improperly used royalty payments.

Now, the issue goes back to a lower court and could be settled as soon as the end of the year.

