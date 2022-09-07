Contests
ND Supreme Court orders term limit measure to appear on November ballot

Secretary of State Al Jaeger
Secretary of State Al Jaeger(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The term limits initiative will be placed on the November 8, 2022 general election ballot.

North Dakota Supreme Court Justices filed an opinion Wednesday that issued a writ of mandamus and found that the Secretary of State Al Jaeger misapplied the law when he excluded signatures.

This past spring, Jaeger rejected 29,101 signatures on circulated petitions after he said documents showed fraudulent signatures and addresses and he believed a notary didn’t witness multiple circulators signing documents. After the disqualification, there were not enough remaining valid signatures for the issue of term limits to be placed on the ballot.

In August, the Term Limits Committee petitioned the court for a writ of mandamus to place the issue on the ballot. Attorneys for the Committee argued that Jaeger erred when he rejected the signatures and when he didn’t consider subsequent affidavits by a notary in question as a correction. They said Jaeger was wrong when he inferred “false in one thing, false in all things.”

Justices determined that applying “false in one, false in all” is contrary to the law and did not find precedent to support Jaeger’s decision.

This decision brought thousands of remaining otherwise valid signatures back into play to qualify the measure for the ballot.

Previous Coverage: Justices hear oral arguments in case about invalidated signatures on term limits petition
Previous Coverage: Lawsuit on ND term limits petition kicks off with discussion of signature inconsistencies

