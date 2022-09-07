Contests
More Minnesota state troopers on the highways

By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A significant presence of Minnesota State Patrol will continue to stay on the freeways.

The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic, or H.E.A.T., aims to minimize aggressive driving and excessive speeding.

More troopers have been on the highways since February.

Until the end of December, troopers from neighboring districts will work in teams to minimize speeding in areas that need it most.

According to the patrol, crash fatalities have gone down nearly 10% from this time last year because of H.E.A.T.’s enforcements.

But they say there are still too many deadly crashes this year, totaling at 290 fatalities as of today.

“We’re going to continue these HEAT shifts just to make sure we continue to educate people about the dangers of high speeds. When you’re driving at a speed that’s faster than post-limit, then you have less time to react. And, also, the crashes are more violent,” Minnesota State Patrol sgt. Troy Christianson said.

H.E.A.T. started its program in the metro-area of Minnesota, but extended patrols to other cities during the summertime.

The program recorded a total of 20,000 traffic stops by the end of August.

