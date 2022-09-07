Moorhead Police searching for armed robbery suspect

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the city.

Police say around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, they rushed to the Bottle Shoppe liquor store in the 1300 block of 1st Ave. N. for a report of an armed robbery.

Authorities say the suspect walked in, showed a handgun and demanded cash. Officers say the man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and took off on a bike.

The suspect is described as a man, about 5′8″ with a skinny build. He was wearing dark pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt and a black medical mask. He was riding a blue or silver bike.

If you have any information on this robbery or the suspect, you’re urged to call police.

