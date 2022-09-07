Moorhead man arrested after fleeing across state lines

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in custody after fleeing across the Minnesota-North Dakota border to evade law enforcement.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, Moorhead Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle driven by an individual known to have a canceled driver’s license. In an attempt to evade arrest, the driver fled from officers and entered into Fargo on the 12th Avenue Bridge.

Fargo Police Department officers were aware of the ongoing situation and assisted the MPD in conducting a felony stop for fleeing. The vehicle pulled over in the 100 block of 12th Ave. N., where the driver and the passenger were detained by the FPD. The driver, 33 year old Martin Vizenor, from Moorhead, was arrested for being a Fugitive from Justice.

