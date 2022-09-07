Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Montana, North Dakota to receive more than $6 million over JUUL settlement

JUUL settlement
JUUL settlement(MGN)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana and North Dakota’s Attorney Generals say their states will receive millions of dollars from vaping company JUUL over a multistate investigation into their marketing and sales practices.

The results of the investigation showed that JUUL misled customers about their nicotine content and marketed towards underaged people with free samples and various flavors. The company will pay more than $438 million to 34 states and territories over the next six to ten years.

“Juul’s irresponsible marketing campaigns pushed young Montanans toward vaping and nicotine addiction. My office will continue to hold companies accountable that deceive or mislead consumers,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

“We are very pleased to be part of this important and historic consumer protection action aimed at protecting young consumers targeted by misleading e-cigarette advertising and marketing,” said North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

As part of the settlement, JUUL has agreed to refrain from some marketing practices, such as using cartoons, advertising on billboards, or depicting people under the age of 35.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Two arrested following stolen vehicle report in Fargo/West Fargo
Staff Sgt. Cody Cox
North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
Boating accident graphic
13 year old girl killed in Hackensack boating accident
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Grand Forks, ND
UPDATE: Some Grand Forks schools dismissing early Wednesday, Thursday

Latest News

Vandalized International Market Plaza
International Market Plaza targeted by white supremacy group’s graffiti
Espinoza
Man jailed after 2 armed robberies at liquor stores
Megan Gustafson
UPDATE: Man to spend at least 35 years in prison for murder of Grand Forks woman
Fargo Police searching for man after break-in, robbery at Royal Liquors
Josh Johnson statement
Valley City Superintendent responds amid former coach’s charges of luring minor