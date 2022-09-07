Minnesota State Fair attendance bounces back in 2022

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - As organizers hoped, Minnesota State Fair attendance was way up this year.

Fair organizers say the final numbers are in, and more than 1.8 million people attended the Great Minnesota Get Together this year.

About 500,000 more people walked through the gates compared to 2021. (kbjr)

That’s about half a million more than last year when COVID was still top-of-mind for many.

The biggest day of this year’s fair was the final Saturday, when about 250,000 people walked through the gates.

