Matt Cullen joins the Fargo Force

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Force are excited to announce 3x Stanely Cup Champion Matt Cullen is joining the organization. Cullen is coming on as a minority owner and will play a major role in both player and coach development.

With his NHL experience, Cullen brings a new and exciting perspective on off-ice training, nutrition and skill development.

“Matt knows firsthand what it takes to be successful at the highest level,” commented Force President Jon Kram. “He brings in valuable knowledge and experience to our organization. The phrase ‘success breeds success’ is what comes to mind when thinking about Matt’s role here. We couldn’t be more excited for the future of the Fargo Force.”

