Man wanted for manslaughter still on the run, victim identified

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are still searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo on August 14.

At 8:42 a.m., the Fargo Police Department, Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance were dispatched to the 50 block of North Broadway for a medical assist call. Upon arrival, responding personnel located the body of Cirilo Sustaita Contreras, a 53-year-old male with no permanent address, on the east side of a structure. Contreras was pronounced deceased by responding personnel.

After working with many partners to locate next of kin, the FPD was able to successfully locate and notify Contreras’ brother.

The FPD is still attempting to locate the suspect connected with Contreras’ death, Roberto Garcia, a 58-year-old man. Garcia is 5′6″ and weighs approximately 190 pounds. Garcia has no permanent address and has an active arrest warrant for manslaughter and aggravated assault. Garcia may or may not still be in the area.

If a member of the public locates Garcia, they are advised to refrain from approaching or attempting to apprehend him. Members of the public are encouraged to call 9-1-1 and relay relevant information with accurate details (such as the location Garcia was last seen, the type of the vehicle he was driving, the last known direction of travel, descriptions of the clothing he was wearing and information about anyone who may have been accompanying Garcia). Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

You can read our previous reporting on this story here.

