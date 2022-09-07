Man jailed after 2 armed robberies at liquor stores

Contests
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the Cass County Jail, accused of armed robberies at two liquor stores Tuesday night.

Moorhead Police identified the suspect in the armed robbery that occurred at the Bottle Shoppe, 1314 1 Ave N, in Moorhead, as Monico Espinoza, age 37, with no permanent address. A long-form complaint will be filed with the Clay County Attorney’s Office for felony armed robbery charges from the incident in Moorhead.

The Moorhead Police Department worked collaboratively with the Fargo Police Department to identify the suspect, as Fargo Police tied Espinoza to a robbery at Rooters Bar downtown.

Witnesses and downtown camera footage helped officers find Espinoza, who police say had entered another bar.

