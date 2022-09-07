Man arrested for armed robbery at Fargo bar

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man tied to a robbery at Rooters Bar, in Downtown Fargo.

Police say they got the call around 11:40, Tuesday night. They say Monico Espinoza, 37, entered the bar and pointed a gun at the bar manager, then demanded all the money.

The bar manager complied, and Espinoza ran off.

Witnesses and downtown camera footage helped officers find Espinoza, who police say had entered another bar.

Espinoza was arrested on felony robbery and carrying a concealed weapon charges. Police say he also had active warrants for Cass County and the City of Fargo.

