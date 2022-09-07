Contests
I-94 Motorcycle injury crash sends 2 to hospital

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(WBTV File)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOWNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just after noon, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the report of an injury crash involving a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was westbound on I-94 just east of the Downer exit when it went off the left side of the road into the median.

The male driver was taken by helicopter and the female passenger was transported by ground ambulance.

Both are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff Office, Barnesville Fire & Rescue and the Barnesville Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

More information is to follow.

