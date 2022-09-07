Fire in Wadena ignites twice in 12 hours

WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A garage and home suffered significant damage after a fire Monday in Wadena. It happened just after 4 PM at 10455 Mohawk St. Upon arrival, fire personnel observed an attached garage fully engulfed, and fire quickly spreading to the living area of the house. Fire personnel were on scene for approximately 2 hours.

Just before 3 AM Tuesday, firefighters were called back out for a rekindle in the garage. Firefighters were able to extinguish the hot spots and were on scene for 1 hour.

The fire is believed to have started from staining rags that were recently used that spontaneously combusted inside the garage. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported. The Wadena Fire Department was assisted by Bluffton, Deer Creek, and Verndale Fire Department’s, Wadena Police Department, Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Tri County Health Care EMS, and Todd-Wadena Electric.

