Fargo Police searching for man after break-in, robbery at Royal Liquors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for a robbery suspect after a break-in Tuesday at Royal Liquors.

Police say a man was caught on camera showing up to the store on Main Ave. around midnight Sept. 6.

Authorities say he used a hammer to break out the glass door and proceeded to steal two bottles of wine before leaving. They say he was driving a gray crossover SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

