Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Fargo Police searching for man after break-in, robbery at Royal Liquors

The incident took place around midnight Tuesday at the Main Ave. location
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for a robbery suspect after a break-in Tuesday at Royal Liquors.

Police say a man was caught on camera showing up to the store on Main Ave. around midnight Sept. 6.

Authorities say he used a hammer to break out the glass door and proceeded to steal two bottles of wine before leaving. They say he was driving a gray crossover SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Two arrested following stolen vehicle report in Fargo/West Fargo
Staff Sgt. Cody Cox
North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
Boating accident graphic
13 year old girl killed in Hackensack boating accident
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Grand Forks, ND
UPDATE: Some Grand Forks schools dismissing early Wednesday, Thursday

Latest News

Vandalized International Market Plaza
International Market Plaza targeted by white supremacy group’s graffiti
Espinoza
Man jailed after 2 armed robberies at liquor stores
Megan Gustafson
UPDATE: Man to spend at least 35 years in prison for murder of Grand Forks woman
Josh Johnson statement
Valley City Superintendent responds amid former coach’s charges of luring minor