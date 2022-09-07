Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Essentia files unfair labor practice charge as MNA nurses prepare to strike

MNA Nurses Picketing in Duluth
MNA Nurses Picketing in Duluth(KBJR/CBS3 Duluth)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Essentia Health has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the Minnesota Nurses Association, alleging the union didn’t properly notify the hospital of their intent to strike.

According to an announcement from Essentia Health Wednesday morning, they filed the charge with the National Labor Relations Board overnight.

Essentia claims the MNA did not include Essentia Health-Duluth among the list of facilities in its 10-day strike notice on Thursday, Sept. 1. while announcing a strike there starting Monday, Sept. 12.

“This is another oversight from the MNA in its rush to a work stoppage,” Essentia wrote.

“While we respect the MNA’s right to call a legal strike, they have not followed the regulatory process in this case. These laws are in place to hold both sides accountable. Essentia will continue to follow the process as defined in statute, and we expect the MNA to do the same,” Essentia continued.

About 2,000 MNA nurses in the Twin Ports plan to strike for three days starting Monday, Sept. 12.

That will affect Essentia, St. Luke’s, Two Harbors, and Moose Lake facilities.

Nurses are asking for better pay and ways to retain and recruit staff.

They have now been working without a contract since the beginning of July.

In a statement, Essentia leaders said they have “negotiated in good faith toward a fair agreement. We believe it’s imperative for us to exhaust all of our options in pursuit of this objective as we seek to preserve our ability to provide patient care. This includes continuing to negotiate at the table, which is where solutions are found. We again encourage the MNA to consider mediation.”

We reached out to MNA leaders for reaction to Wednesday’s announcement.

We did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Two arrested following stolen vehicle report in Fargo/West Fargo
Staff Sgt. Cody Cox
North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
Boating accident graphic
13 year old girl killed in Hackensack boating accident
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Grand Forks, ND
UPDATE: Some Grand Forks schools dismissing early Wednesday, Thursday

Latest News

Vandalized International Market Plaza
International Market Plaza targeted by white supremacy group’s graffiti
Espinoza
Man jailed after 2 armed robberies at liquor stores
Megan Gustafson
UPDATE: Man to spend at least 35 years in prison for murder of Grand Forks woman
Fargo Police searching for man after break-in, robbery at Royal Liquors
Josh Johnson statement
Valley City Superintendent responds amid former coach’s charges of luring minor