Death of TN woman has runners rethinking their safety

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Running or jogging can be a simple pleasure for many people, but a tragedy in Tennessee has runners rethinking their safety.

Eliza Fletcher, a teacher, was abducted and killed while enjoying an early morning jog.

“It’s scary,” said Kylie Nissen, a Thompson mom of a cross-country runner.

Nissen says it’s important not to take your safety for granted.

“Being a mom you always want your child to be safe and thinking that they are doing something as simple and healthy as going out for a run can end up turning into something that changes your life,” she said.

Nissen also says she often reminds her daughter to stay vigilant.

“When she is out running, we do tell her to stay to the side of the road and if somebody pulls up. Keep your distance. Don’t let them use your phone. Just know your environment,” she said.

The Tompson mom says it’s also important for runners to be equipped with the essentials.

“We always tell her to carry her cell phone,” Nissen said. “I would like to get her some type of wrist device like a Fitbit so that she can push an emergency call button like those lifelines.”

Some experts in the sport of running say there are some simple tips you can follow to stay safe, too.

“Let people know where you are going to be running, how long you plan to be gone. That can help others pinpoint your location.,” said Adam Rodahl, the operator at See Dick Run, a running store in Grand Forks.

Running with a friend could also be an option or participating in a group session.

“That’s where you get to meet people in a group. Running in a group, people feel much safe that way,” Rodahl said.

You can also carry certain items that might help save your life.

“You can run with pepper spray or little rings with knives on them or tiny pinprick. Anything to protect yourself,” said Rodahl.

Considering the time of day is also crucial.

“Some people it is their only option to run very early or late at night. The safest option is during daylight,” Rodahl said.

