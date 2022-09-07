Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Court documents detail former Fargo school employee’s alleged relationship with teen

Ruthie Anne Carlson
Ruthie Anne Carlson(Cass County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former employee of the Fargo School District has been arrested and is facing five felony charges in Cass County Court for allegedly having a relationship with a middle school student.

Ruthie Anne Carlson, 20, is charged with gross sexual imposition, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, possession of child porn, drug possession with intent to deliver, and child neglect. Details of Carlson’s charges were recently sealed until she was taken into custody.

Court documents say the Principal at Ben Franklin Middle School in Fargo contacted Fargo Police after learning about a Snapchat video circulating among students at school. The video shows a shirtless 14-year-old boy brushing his teeth, then panning over to show Carlson with bare legs and wearing just a t-shirt.

Carlson was contacted by the Fargo Schools Superintendent about the video, saying it possibly violated the district’s policy. She was told not to report to work until the school could investigate. She was later fired by the Fargo School District.

Fargo Police say they called Carlson to the police department days later and she became upset when they informed her that they would be seizing her phone. After a video was discovered on Carlson’s phone involving her two-year-old child, a narcotics search warrant was issued for Carlson’s address. Several officers report smelling marijuana coming from the apartment, according to court documents.

Officers report finding a large quantity of THC vape cartridges and marijuana paraphernalia, noting that the drugs were accessible to the toddler. Seized from Carlson’s apartment were her cell phone, 640 boxes of “Muha meds” THC cartridges, a metal grinder with marijuana residue, and a digital gram scale.

Once authorities had possession of Ruthie Carlson’s phone, they report finding videos, pictures and “alarming things” in relation to Carlson having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student. Investigators reported finding videos of the two engaging in sexual activities, Carlson smoking marijuana and allegedly selling drugs.

Conversations found on Carlson’s phone also document her keeping her relationship with the teen secret and talking about her getting pregnant. Officers report discovering photos and videos on Carlson’s phone showing her two-year-old child stepping on bags of marijuana and videos showing Carlson holding a gun and attempting to sell drugs.

