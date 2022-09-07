Cass County looking for election workers

Contests
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Counties are preparing for the upcoming November election and Cass County is currently looking people who would like to work at the 2022 General Election.

Qualified candidates will be working to set up polling locations, assist verifying voter’s identification, and help check-in voters to make the voting process run smoothly.

If interested, you can click here to sign up and get involved. Poll workers will be paid over $15 an hour and are expected to work the entire day when voting centers are open.

