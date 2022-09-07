Contests
Casey’s teams with Busch to release ‘Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza’

Casey's and Busch partner for Breakfast Beer Cheese pizza
Casey's and Busch partner for Breakfast Beer Cheese pizza(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Casey’s has announced a new pizza they hope will take the midwest by storm.

Casey’s “Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza” is a breakfast pizza made with a Busch’s beer cheese sauce.

The company has had several posts teasing the partnership before making the announcement official Wednesday morning.

