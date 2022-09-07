Bus driver shortages affect student’s rides

Contests
West Fargo Public School Bus
West Fargo Public School Bus(KVLY)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo area students and parents have noticed the crowded bus rides and longer wait times at bus stops this year.

Levi Bachmeier, business manager for the West Fargo Public School district said they have 10 fewer bus drivers this year compared to last.

This issue affects the amount of buses that are available to pick students up and drop them off.

Bachmeier said the district had to choose between fewer students getting picked up by the bus or maximize the amount of students on a single bus.

“Have a conversation with your student along with more learners on buses comes with more potentials for behavioral disruptions and other issues but the importance of being a respectful rider knowing that these buses are going to be full, we want them to know we will never overload beyond the legal capacity of any of our transportation vehicles,” said Bachmeier.

