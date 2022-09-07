Bonuses for Fargo Park District employees amid inflation

Contests
(Fargo Park District)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Full-time employees with the Fargo Park District are getting a boost. In a meeting Tuesday evening, the park board approved a one-time inflationary adjustment payment for regular, full-time staff, up to $2,000.

Employees hired on or after April 1, 2022 will receive a prorated amount based on months of employment at the time of payment.

For more on the Park Board, click here.

