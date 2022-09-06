Contests
Wildfires causing smoky conditions across North Dakota

Skycam at KFYR-TV in Bismarck, ND on Tuesday, September 6.
Skycam at KFYR-TV in Bismarck, ND on Tuesday, September 6.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is advising people with respiratory conditions to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities while smoky conditions remain across the state. Wildfires in the western part of the United States and Canada are sending smoke across North Dakota.

Extremely small particles of ash and soot, or particulate matter, have been increasing on Tuesday. Ryan Mills with the Division of Air Quality says particulate matter can irritate the respiratory system, especially for those who suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or conditions such as asthma and allergies. Environmental Quality advises people with respiratory conditions, the elderly, and young children to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

High particulate numbers, coupled with higher temperatures over the next few days, could heighten the complications. People reacting to smoke to the extent that it affects breathing should seek immediate help from a medical provider.

Environmental Quality is closely monitoring its air sampling network across the state. For up-to-date information on the region’s current air quality visit airnow.gov.

