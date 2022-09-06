Contests
Two arrested following stolen vehicle report in Fargo/West Fargo

Police lights graphic
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest after authorities say the pair stole a car and drove through Fargo and West Fargo.

Police say they were called about a stolen vehicle that was stopped in the 3100 block of 13th Ave. S., near Bell Bank. around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Authorities say as they went to the vehicle, the driver took off and eventually wound up in West Fargo. Fargo Police with West Fargo Police were then able to stop the car and arrest the driver and a passenger.

Their identities are not being released at this time.

