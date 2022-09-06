Continued Warmth Until this Weekend

TONIGHT - TOMORROW: Tonight across the Valley, we can expect mostly quiet conditions. There will be a slight breeze but it remains light from the north. Skies remain clear overnight and temperatures by tomorrow morning will mostly be in the 50s. Highs will again be seasonally warm, with low-to-mid 80s for afternoon highs.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Smoky haze will be moving in from the west with a wind shift. We may be able to smell it at the surface! Temperatures Thursday looks warm again, with morning lows in the mid-60s, with most areas expecting mid-80s. Clouds will be on the increase through the day and there will be a chance of showers or rumbles late Thursday into early Friday. This is from a cold front that will move into the Valley during the overnight hours. That passing system is expected to bring cooler temperatures for Friday afternoon, with highs only warming into the 60s. We stay pretty cloudy on Friday as well.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Another high pressure system will arrive over the valley. After the rain and cold front moved through on Friday, Saturday will start cool in the 40s for most, and even a couple of low 50s. We won’t get too warm and will only reach into the upper 60s to low 70s for most of the valley. However, we can expect decreasing clouds through our day. Sunday will be a bit warmer with the temperatures in the mid 70s, but will be another cold start in those 40s!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Next week will begin much like the weekend. Conditions will be delightful with temps in the morning hours starting in the 40s and sunny skies. Throughout the day we will warm up to the upper 60s and low to mid 70s while some clouds could move into the area by the afternoon resulting in some partly cloudy skies for some. Tuesday is again very similar with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with a few clouds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Low: 57. High: 83.

THURSDAY: Hazy/smoky skies. Increasing clouds with PM showers. Low: 67. High: 85.

FRIDAY: Cold front passes. Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Low: 56. High: 68.

SATURDAY: Crisp morning. Turning sunny. Low: 50. High: 70.

SUNDAY: Chilly morning. Sunny and comfortable afternoon. Low: 45. High: 75.

MONDAY: A few clouds. Low: 47. High: 73.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Low: 49. High: 72.

