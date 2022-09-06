Jury selection underway for man accused of killing Fargo teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of stabbing a Fargo teenager to death in 2021.

24-year-old Arthur Prince Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault. He is accused in the deadly attack on 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen near the Party City in south Fargo.

Fargo Police say they were called to 4340 13th Ave. S. on the morning of June 4, 2021, after documents say a garbage man was driving through the parking lot and witnessed Kollie leaning over the victim. The witness stated Kollie had one hand on the teenage victim’s nose and the other hand on her throat.

Police say Paulsen suffered approximately 25 stab wounds, among other injuries. Court documents say video surveillance shows Kollie spent around 25 minutes assaulting the victim before running off. Kollie was later located in downtown Fargo.

Paulsen died from her injuries several days later.

Documents say Kollie told investigators he suffers from anxiety, depression and multiple personality disorder. Kollie stated he used meth on the afternoon before and had not slept since using. Kollie stated he did not recall the assault, but documents say Kollie admitted to walking in the area at the time. Kollie did not admit to harming the victim, but documents say he had fresh cuts on his hand.

The trial is scheduled to last four days. If found guilty in the killing of Paulsen, Kollie could face life in prison.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.