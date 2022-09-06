International Market Plaza vandalized with Patriot Front graffiti

Vandalized International Market Plaza
Vandalized International Market Plaza(Fowzia Adde)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re told management thinks it happened last night.

Patriot Front graffiti was painted on top of the murals outside of the International Market Plaza in Fargo at 1345 Main Avenue.

An organizer of the GoFundMe setup for the Immigrant Development Center says they are heartbroken, and never imagined they would see this happen in our community.

Stick with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story.

