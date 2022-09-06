Fargo City Commission discusses plans for Main Ave. corridor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City commissioners met with city planners as well as consultants to discuss the portion of Main Avenue between University Drive and 25th St S.

The plans laid out by the consultants showed designs varying in the number of lanes, as well as how wide sidewalks should be.

Concepts showed 5 lanes as more efficient for traffic flow, however it would also impact buildings and private property heavily, as there are multiple narrow points on Main Ave where the buildings go right up to the sidewalk. One example the consultants showed, had it measured at only 60′ between buildings on opposite sides of the street.

As far as sidewalks, the combined width of the boulevards and sidewalks have to equal at least 10′ to qualify for federal funding, much of which the projected budget is funded by. Currently some of the locations of sidewalk that aren’t wide enough are already up to the walls of a building, meaning that other plans, even ones with less lanes, could likely impact private property.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation recommended to carry forward with any alternatives except the 5 lane plan, citing that it would be too impactful to private property and buildings.

There will be a public input meeting held on October 8th.

To watch the meeting, click here.

