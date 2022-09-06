Cara Mund submits more than double the required signatures to get on November ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Native Cara Mund has shaken up the North Dakota political landscape. Over the weekend, Democratic Congressional candidate Mark Haugen suspended his campaign, citing the former Miss America’s candidacy as an Independent challenger for the seat currently held by Republican Kelly Armstrong.

Mund handed in a petition to get on the November ballot to the Secretary of State’s office Tuesday. They’ll determine if she has more than the 1,000 valid signatures she needs to stir up the 2022 election.

Winning Miss America was a long shot. So is defeating a sitting Congressman in a deep red state as an Independent.

”I know it’s an uphill battle. It’s an uphill battle also as a woman, you know, a woman has never held this role before,” said Mund.

Mund has been campaigning since early August when she began collecting petition signatures.

”So print, sign, full address, with zip code,” said Mund.

Her engaging personality is already winning support.

”Hi, hi, it’s so good to see you,” she said.

Politics are polarizing. So Mund is positioning herself in the middle.

”We need an Independent running that’s going to be successful and bring both parties together, and that’s what I see in her,” said Denise Osmond, a petition signer.

”At this point, I am solidly in the middle. There’s policies I agree with the Republicans and policies for Democrats,” said Mund.

That means, she supports Second Amendment rights and she’s pro-choice.

”I do feel like there is a silent majority here who feel like it is not the government’s business to be in your bedroom, to be in your doctor’s appointments,” said Mund.

A temporary exhibit at the Heritage Center showcases the gown Mund wore when she was crowned in Atlantic City. She hopes her next endeavor as a politician is more permanent than her one-year stint as Miss America.

”I want to raise my family here. You know, I want to have kids here. I want them to grow up in the same schools that I went to and hopefully have the same opportunities that I did,” said Mund.

Mund founded a charity fashion show at 14, which subsequently raised $100,000. She also graduated from Brown University and Harvard Law School with honors. She says those experiences will help her to represent all North Dakotans.

”We need to focus on our citizens first and foremost, and I don’t see that happening today,” said Osmond.

Mund handed in 2,600 signatures and was still collecting them hours before turning in her petition, demonstrating just how committed she is to taking the next step in her extraordinary career.

The Secretary of State’s office generally takes a few days to validate petition signatures, so it might be decided as soon as Thursday if Mund’s name will appear on the ballot.

