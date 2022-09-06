2 people seriously injured after crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Larimore woman and Colorado woman are hurt after a car crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 PM at the intersection of ND Highways 15 and 32.

Highway Patrol says a 2020 Subaru Ascent driven by a 56-year-old woman from Broomfield, CO was eastbound on ND Highway 15 at the stop sign regulated intersection with ND Highway 32.

A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 31-year-old man from Larimore was southbound on Highway 32, pulling a dump trailer. The Subaru entered the intersection, and the left side of the Subaru struck the right front of the Chevrolet coming to rest on its top.

The driver of the Subaru was charged with ‘failure to yield right of way at intersection marked with stop sign’. The Chevrolet entered the southeast ditch and came to rest upright, while the trailer came to rest on its right side.

The Colorado woman driving the Subaru and a passenger in the Silverado, a 29-year-old woman from Larimore, were transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with serious injuries. The man driving the Silverado was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol.

