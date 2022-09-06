Contests
13 year old girl killed in Hackensack boating accident

Boating accident graphic(WALA)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a boat accident with injuries on Ten Mile Lake in rural Hackensack MN on Sunday. Deputies and responders arrived on scene at 10:00pm and learned that a 2017 Ranger boat, operated by a male, age 50 of Horace North Dakota, had been travelling on the lake near the shore when it possibly struck something on or near the shoreline, causing it to abruptly stop.

A female, 13 year old passenger, of Motley MN, was thrown forward in the boat, causing injury.

Lifesaving efforts were immediately initiated by family members on scene and further assisted by first responders, Deputies and EMS personnel. The female was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the boat received minor injuries and was treated on scene. The victims are relatives who were staying at a family cabin. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the incident remains under investigation

