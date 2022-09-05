What’s open on Labor Day?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Labor Day is a Federal Holiday that celebrates the U.S. labor movement. Many people across the valley will enjoy the day off but most stores and major retailers will remain open for business, and many with sales to mark the occasion.

Some, however, may have reduced holiday hours so make sure to check before making the trip.

What is open on Labor Day 2022?

Grocery stores: Most grocery stores are open on Labor Day, but be sure to check with local stores to see if they have reduced hours for the holiday.

Aldi: The grocery store chain is open on Labor Day but operates with limited hours. While 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. is generally the hours for Labor Day, you can check individual store times on Aldi’s website

Retail Stores:

Best Buy

Home Depot

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Sam’s Club: The warehouse club is open on Labor Day, but closes at 6 p.m.

Starbucks: Most locations will be open, though you’ll need to check with your local store to see if there are holiday hours.

Caribou Coffee: Most locations open - check individual locations for hours.

Target

Walmart

West Acres Mall: Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. but check individual stores for hours. Some stores feature Labor Day sales

What is closed on Labor Day 2022?

Post Office: The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Post offices across the U.S. will be closed for the holiday and mail delivery will be paused.

Stock market: The New York Stock Exchange observes U.S. holidays, so the stock market will be closed on Labor Day.

UPS Store: UPS Store locations are closed on Labor Day and other federal holidays. No UPS pickup of delivery will occur either.

FedEx: Some locations will be closed, but select stores will remain open with limited hours.

Most banks are closed on Labor Day.

Costco is one of the few retailers that will be closed on Labor Day.

