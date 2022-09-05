Contests
Two arrested for burglary for attempting to break into vehicles

Burglary Suspects
Burglary Suspects(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested, early Sunday morning, for attempting to break into vehicles.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Chad Castle, of Fargo, and 34-year-old Steven Monson, of Christine, North Dakota.

Police were called around 12:45 a.m. for a burglary in progress in the 500 block of 40th Street South.

Authorities say the pair were attempting to break into vehicles in an underground parking garage.

They both were arrested for felony burglary.

Monson also faces charges for carrying a concealed weapon.

