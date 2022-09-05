Threatening messages are a growing problem and perpetrators are harder to find, police say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - From leaders in Fargo to leaders at the U.S. Capitol, police say receiving threatening messages is a growing problem and perpetrators are harder to find.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating after Fargo school board members received hundreds of unwanted messages following its decision to stop saying the pledge of allegiance before meetings.

“Only 19% of the messages I received were from Fargo residents,” Board Member Greg Clark says. “That means more than four of every five messages came from people I was not elected to represent.”

Police say victims should always report these kinds of threats. However, they say technology does make it tough to track and identify numbers and locations.

“In situations such as this, they are overwhelmingly complex,” Fargo Police Sgt. Cristie Jacobsen says. “We have to also be able to identify a suspect. Then there’s levels of complexity based on jurisdiction and what we’re capable of doing to access the individuals.”

Fargo Police say there are stipulations depending on the severity of the crime, phone carriers and whether a burner phone is used.

“That being said, if you are the victim of any type of a crime, you call the police,” Sgt. Jacobsen adds. “Let us investigate to ensure that you are both physically and emotionally safe.”

Police say the victim must be the one to file the report, or a legal guardian. Then they’ll determine what type of law is being violated.

“The majority of it will be discussed on a federal platform,” Sgt. Jacobsen says. “The complexity is often items offenses that are higher level into the felony level are prosecuted at the state’s attorney level.”

Some have questioned whether Fargo’s new Hate Crime Ordinance would apply in instances like these. The ordinance only applies to level B misdemeanors like simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.

“Hate has no place in this Fargo community, I can tell you that,” Board Member Nyamal Dei says. “I will not tolerate it myself.”

Police also suggest getting in touch with your cell phone provider, to see if they can offer any protection from unwanted calls.

